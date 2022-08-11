HERSHEY, Pa.(WHTM) — With security at major entertainment venues across the nation becoming more strict, Hershey is no exception. Bag policies and what you can take into entertainment venues are constantly changing to keep up with safety trends across the country.

If you are seeing a concert or attending an event at Hersheypark Stadium, Giant Center, or The Hershey Theatre, the guidelines may have changed since you visited the venue last.

According to the Hershey Entertainment website, any venue that is owned and operated by Hershey prohibits large bags inside the venue in accordance with the event guidelines. This includes:

Backpacks

Large purses

Clear bags

Fanny packs

Camera bags

Drawstring bags

Totes

Suitcases

Hand clutches, wristlets, and small purses are permitted but are subject to search and must not exceed 5 inches wide, 8 inches long, and 1 inch thick.

Because Hersheypark Entertainment venues are inclusive and family-friendly, the website states there are exceptions for bags. This can include a medical equipment bag and/or parenting needs bag smaller than 14 inches wide, 14 inches long, and six inches thick

All exceptions must go through metal detection s screening at entry and are also subject to physic search