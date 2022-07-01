BRUSSELS (AP) — A huge Belgian chocolate factory has halted production after detecting salmonella in a batch of chocolates, but it will not impact Hershey products.

The Barry Callebaut company said Thursday that its plant in Wieze – which it says is the world’s largest chocolate factory – shut down all production lines as a precaution while the contamination is investigated.

Barry Callebaut produces chocolate for multiple brands sold around the world. While the company has a strategic supply agreement with Hershey, the Dauphin County company tells abc27 their products were not impacted by the outbreak.

We’re committed to providing the highest level of quality with all of our snacking products, and believe that a best-in-class Food Safety program is essential to maintaining trust with consumers worldwide. We want to reassure both our customer partners and consumers alike that none of our products have been affected by the recent food safety issues reported in Belgium. The Hershey Company

abc27 reached out to a Barry Callebaut spokesperson on Thursday night but has not heard back at this time.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The salmonella was detected Monday, and all chocolate products made at the plant were placed on hold pending investigation, Barry Callebaut said. It identified lecithin, an emulsifier routinely used in making chocolates, as the source of the contamination.

The company said it informed Belgian food safety authorities and is contacting customers who might have contaminated products in their possession.

It is unclear whether any consumers have reported being sickened by the chocolates.

Earlier this year, at least 200 reported cases of salmonella were believed linked to chocolate Easter eggs made in another Belgian plant operated by Italian company Ferrero.