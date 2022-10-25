HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Comedian, podcast host, and author Bert Kreischer will be making a stop in Pennsylvania next year for his “Tops Off World Tour.”

Kreischer will be coming to the GIANT Center in Hershey on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. According to a release from the Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company, Kreischer will be taking his “party-boy antics” to three continents on his upcoming tour.

Tickets and information regarding the tour can be found here.

Kreischer has a total of four stand-up specials, three podcasts, and a YouTube cooking show and is the author of his own book, according to the release from the Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company.