HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Big Time Rush, known for their popular television show that aired on Nickelodeon from 2009 to 2013, will be returning to Hershey this summer for their “Can’t Get Enough Tour.”

Big Time Rush performed at the GIANT Center in July of 2022 as part of their “Forever Tour.” The group will be making their return to Hershey on Sunday, July 2, however this time they will be performing at Hersheypark Stadium.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. You can click here for more ticket information.

Special guests Max and Jax will be joining Kendall, Carlos, James, and Logan on their tour.