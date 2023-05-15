HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Emmy and Grammy-nominated comedian Bill Burr will be stopping in Hershey on Thursday, June 22.

According to Hershey Entertainment, the show will begin at 8 p.m.

This event, according to Hershey Entertainment will be a phone-free experience. This means that the use of phones, smartwatches, and other accessories will not be allowed within the performance space.

When guests arrive at the Giant Center, all phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests will be in possession of their items during the show and will only be able to access them throughout the event in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue. Afterward, devices will be secured before returning to the performance space.

Anyone seen using one of the named devices during the performance will be escorted out of the venue.

Tickets and more information for the show can be found here. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale on Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m.