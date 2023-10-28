HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A cinnamon black bear at ZooAmerica in Hershey has been taken indoors and behind the scenes due to being diagnosed with a spinal issue.

According to ZooAmerica, Murphy, who is a cinnamon black bear has been having a hard time using his back left leg. A veterinary team from the Animal Hospital of Dauphin County examined him and put the bear on a drug regimen.

The zoo says that after a few days of improvement, Murphy’s condition declined and other tests were done on him to determine the issue.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

From a recent x-ray, the vet team said that the bear has a spinal issue between two vertebrae, and the problem is consistent with his affected back left leg. Murphy has been put on additional medications. However, if these medications prove to be ineffective, the zoo must consider other options, which could include surgery.

Murphy will remain indoors and behind the scenes at the Black Bear habitat while the team works to help him and keep him comfortable. The zoo’s animal care team is providing the highest level of care for him at this time.