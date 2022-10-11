HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s never too early to start thinking about your concert line-up for next year. The Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company announced that Blink-182 will be performing at Hersheypark Stadium during Memorial Day weekend next year.

Blink-182 will be coming to Hersheypark Stadium on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. on the 2023 tour with Turnstile.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.

Blink-182 will also be performing in Pittsburgh on May 17, 2023, at the PPG Paints Arena.

This will be Blink-182’s biggest tour, featuring a reunion of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker, according to a release from the Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company. The band will be making stops in Latin America, North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The tour will run from March 2023 to February 2024.

The band has a new song set to release this Friday, Oct. 14. The song will mark the first time in a decade that Mark, Tom, and Travis have collaborated in the studio together.

The tour will also include festival appearances, including Lollapalooza where they will perform alongside headliners such as Billie Eilish and Drake.