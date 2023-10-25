DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A bridge replacement project is scheduled to begin soon in Dauphin County.

According to PennDOT, the replacement project will be someplace on Laudermilch Road, also known as Route 2012. The bridge spans Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks between East Derry Road and Hersheypark Drive in Derry Township, Dauphin County.

The work is slated to begin on Nov. 7, weather permitting. The bridge will be closed at that time and a detour will be in place using East Derry Road, Route 422, North Lingle Avenue, and Hersheypark Drive.

All of the work is expected to be completed by July 2025.

Below is a map of where the detour will be, which is marked in orange.