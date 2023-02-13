HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Brit Floyd’s “50 Years of Dark Side,” will be coming to Hershey Theatre this spring.

The Pink Floyd tribute show band will be returning to Hershey on Sunday, April 23 at 7 p.m.

Brit Floyd will perform classic tracks from their album, as well as tribute songs from some of Pink Floyd’s most popular albums including “The Wall,” “Wish You Were Here,” “Animals,” “The Division Bell,” “Medal,” and more.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. You can click here for more information.

Lead guitarist, vocalist, and musical director Damian Darlington will be performing alongside Ian Cattell, Edo Scordo, Eva Avila, and other musicians who have joined the group.