HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Kids in the Midstate did not have to stay up late to ring in the new year!

During the afternoon on Saturday, The Hershey Story Museum allowed kids to stomp on giant sheets of bubble wrap to celebrate the arrival of 2023.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

There was a countdown, just like there will be at midnight before the kids began to stop and pop all the bubbles. The museum said it holds events like this in the afternoon to ensure kids have a chance to celebrate the new year.

“You know it’s just fun! Who doesn’t like to pop bubble wrap? Whether you are popping it with your hands or stomping on it with your feet, it’s just a fun thing to do,” public programs supervisor Susan Hetrick said.

Hetrick said it takes about 10 minutes for the kids to stomp on and pop all of the bubbles.