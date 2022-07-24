HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Antique Automobile Club of America showed off its new national headquarters while hosting an auto show.

Its Carmania! Free coffee and donuts were given to all who participated, while they walked the grounds looking at cars. People also got to tour the club’s new building.

“We have a great spectator crowd here today. That’s what we are here about. We enjoy them and we want to share them with people,” Participant Rick Tice said.

This is the first time the club has held a show like this. The club is planning on doing the show again next year.