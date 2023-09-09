HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark has announced that a new type of season pass will be available for the 2024 season.

Back in 2020, the park introduced a tiered pass system. Consisting of the Bite Size, Full Size, and King Size passes, each tier had its own set of benefits and perks. For the 2024 season, a new tier is joining the lineup.

The Giant Size Season Pass features more rewards and perks, according to Hersheypark. This pass is the highest-tiered pass and consists of perks including three free Hersheypark tickets, larger discounts on park tickets, and daily single-use Fast Tracks, which allow pass holders to get a single-use, single ride per day pass to skip the lines on one ride once a day.

Hersheypark says guests with the pass will also be able to access a new exclusive space inside the park. The park says it will be releasing more details later this fall.

The pass also includes three single-use snack vouchers that are valid any time during the 2024 public operating season, as well as discounts on Fast Tracks and more. Free parking, unlimited visits, and discounts are also included.

The King Size, Full Size, and Bite Size passes are all still available for purchase for the 2024 season.

In addition, Hersheypark is introducing the Pre-K Pass Perk. This is available for Full Size, King Size, and Giant-Size season pass holders. The park says that the free perk is available for a child who is under five years old and born after July 1, 2019. The child will receive unlimited visits to the park and ZooAmerica all year long.

Hersheypark says that Full Size and King Size pass holders receive one Pre-K Pass and Giant Size Season Pass Holders receive two Pre-K Passes as part of their perks.

For more information regarding Hersheypark season passes, click here.