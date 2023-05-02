HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — For the month of May, Hersheypark will be opening not only on the weekends but also on Fridays.

According to the Hersheypark website, the park will be open every Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The park will also be open Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Weekends from May 5 to May 21 are military appreciation weekends. The park is offering two tickets and a free parking pass for any active duty or retired military members.

If staying at the Hershey Lodge or The Hotel Hershey, guests will be given a $25 credit towards dining, shopping, and more.

Daily operations for the amusement park are scheduled to begin Thursday, May 25, with the Boardwalk at Hersheypark opening for the season on Saturday, May 27.

Spring Weekends in May feature rides on most of the coasters, including Great Bear which is turning 25 this year, and Fahrenheit, which is celebrating 15 years of thrills, as well as 50 family-friendly rides. Hershey Characters will be available for meet and greets and selfies at Hershey’s Hangout, which is located in the front of the park.