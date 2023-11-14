HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark has announced there will be a large change to one of the park’s iconic coasters for the 2024 season.

The park announced at the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) Expo in Orlando that the Comet roller coaster will receive new trains built by Philadelphia Toboggan Coaster, which is the same company that built the Comet back in 1946.

The new trains feature a three-tone blue color scheme with a glittering metal flake treatment. The lead car will feature a logo reminiscent of the early 1970s Comet logo but with a new ‘celestial treatment’ which is also on the sides of each car. The Hersheypark logo will also be featured on the lead car.

A star will be featured on each side of the train, with a glittery tail emanating from which runs the length of the cars of the roller coaster train.

Courtesy of Hersheypark

What makes Comet special to the park is that it was the last coaster added to the park by Hershey founder, Milton S. Hershey.

In 1946, Comet was considered the largest coaster in the United States. It was painted green when it first debuted. This was a personal request from Milton Hershey himself. Hershey liked having rides blend in with the surrounding scenery of the park.

This ride has remained a Hersheypark classic for guests young and old. Recently, back in 2021, the coaster celebrated its 75th anniversary and received a designation as a Roller Coaster Landmark by the American Coaster Enthusiasts organization.

Comet reaches a top speed of 50 miles per hour during its 3,360-foot journey that lasts 1 minute 45 seconds.