HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — You might have heard the saying “There is an app for everything.”

Well, amusement parks are no different. Midstate amusement park Hersheypark has an app that includes ride and dining information, directions, and now even a way to add your season pass to your phone’s wallet if you have an iPhone.

The app has a way to allow you to have a digital season pass right on the app. There is also a way to put your season pass directly into your Apple Wallet if you have an iPhone.

You will need to register your season pass through Hersheypark’s website before linking it to your phone. You can either have your season pass through the app, or with the option to add it to your phone’s digital wallet.

There are three tiers of season passes that are available for purchase from the park. Each pass has its own price point and unique set of perks that accompany each pass. The three tiers are Bite Size, Full Size and King Size season passes. The three-tier system made its debut for the 2020 season.

Besides the perks, Hersheypark Season Pass Holders have the option of buying multiple add-ons to enhance each visit you make to the park.

Along with the change to adding digital season passes, guests can use the app for seeing up-to-date hours, browse food locations and even making mobile orders.