HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham’s “Still Not Canceled Tour” is coming to the Giant Center in Hershey on April 13, 2023, according to a release from the Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company.

Dunham has been named Billboard’s Top Comedy Tour three years in a row, according to the release.

More information and tickets can be found online here.

The “Still Not Canceled Tour” will stop in Hershey at 7 p.m. on April 13.