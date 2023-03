HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Comedian Jim Jefferies announced today that he will be making a stop at the Hershey Theatre this fall.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. You can click here to purchase.

Jim Jefferies’ “Give ‘Em What They Want Tour” is set to hit the Hershey Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.