HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hershey Entertainment has announced that Leanne Morgan will be stopping in Hershey on her 2024 tour.

Morgan will be bringing her “Just Getting Started Tour on Friday, Jan. 26, 20924 at 7 p.m. to the Hershey Theatre.

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. More information can be found here.

Variety named Leanne Morgan one of the “Top 10 Comics to Watch for 2023” and she was named to the Forbes “50 Over 50” list. Morgan has also been featured in and made appearances on the Today Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Washington Post, and countless others.