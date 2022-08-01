HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Musical comedian Randy Rainbow is coming to the Hershey Theatre in November as part of The Pink Glasses Tour.

Randy Rainbow has been nominated for four Emmys and authored a memoir that was on The New York Times Best Sellers list, according to his website. He is known for musical parodies and political satire.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The Pink Glasses Tour will be in Hershey on Nov. 10, 2022. Tickets go on sale for the general public on Aug. 5 on the Hershey Theatre’s website or on Ticketmaster.

Randy Rainbow will also be in Philadelphia on Oct. 22 and Pittsburgh on Oct. 23.