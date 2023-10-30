HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The GRAMMY and American Music Award-winning rock band Creed is set to come to Hershey this summer during their “2024 Summer of ’99” Tour.

The show is scheduled Friday, August 23 at 7 p.m. at Hershey Park Stadium.

Hershey will be among 40 cities that the band will play in on the tour, with the first being on July 17 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Other stops on the tour include Toronto, Nashville, Dallas and Holmdel.

3 Doors Down will be a special guest on most of the tour including the stop in Hershey. The Canadian rock band Finger Eleven will open all dates on the tour.

Tickets for the show can be purchased online at Tickets are available online at www.Ticketmaster.com and www.HersheyEntertainment.com.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Creed’s 2024 tour comes after the band returned from an eleven-year hiatus last summer which had immediate sell-outs.