HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Brand new to Hersheypark Halloween this year is the Dark Nights experience. This is described by Hersheypark as a frightfully immersive haunt experience that will begin at 6 p.m. every night the park is open. Hersheypark Halloween runs on select days from Sept. 17 to Oct. 30.

The event consists of three scare zones that guests can walk through as well as four haunted houses that guests can experience.

Let’s dive into what exactly you can expect… if you dare!

Hours

Dark Nights Haunted Houses stay open one hour later than the rest of the park. When the park is open until 10 p.m., the haunted houses will stay open until 11 p.m. When the park is open until 9 p.m., the houses will stay open until 10 p.m.

All guests who have tickets to the haunted houses must enter the park before the scheduled park close time to gain access to the houses.

Scare Zones

Besides the haunted houses, there are three scare zones that guests can experience. Ranging from mildly scary to spine-tingling, these scare zones are free to walk through.

As quoted in the release from Hersheypark, the three scare zones are:

Darkstone’s Hollow (located in The Hollow): Wander among Professor Darkstone’s showmen boasting his array of mythical creatures. Beyond the mesmerizing imagery, there’s more to the show than meets the eye. This zone is rated as the least scary.

(located in The Hollow): Wander among Professor Darkstone’s showmen boasting his array of mythical creatures. Beyond the mesmerizing imagery, there’s more to the show than meets the eye. This zone is rated as the least scary. Valley of Fear (located along the Spring Creek path toward Trailblazer Catering): Don’t find yourself alone in the murky mists along Spring Creek. The dreadful beings are watching and waiting deep within the shadows, and they know exactly when to strike. This zone is rated at a moderate scare level

(located along the Spring Creek path toward Trailblazer Catering): Don’t find yourself alone in the murky mists along Spring Creek. The dreadful beings are watching and waiting deep within the shadows, and they know exactly when to strike. This zone is rated at a moderate scare level Midway of Misery (located outside of Laff Trakk): Flames burst into the skies as guests are summoned through a sinister gateway into the darkest corner of Hersheypark…where no one can find you. This zone is considered very scary.

How to Bypass the Scare Zones

For those who do not want to get scared, but still want to enjoy attractions, you are in luck.

If you are looking to enjoy attractions such as Great Bear and Hershey’s Triple Tower in the Kissing Tower Hill section, you can take the bridge that is by the Fender Bender attraction and goes across Spring Creek by the amphitheater.

If you are looking to ride Wild Mouse and Laff Trakk, you can avoid the Midway of Misery scare zone by taking the path that goes next to the former Wildcat coaster.

However, attractions like the Ferris Wheel and Lightning Racer can only be accessed by walking through that scare zone once the Dark Nights events start at 6 p.m.

Haunted Houses

As quoted in the release, the event’s four haunted houses are:

Haunted Coal Mine (located in Trailblazer Catering): For too long, unsettling cries of miners lost in these coal shafts have tormented the living. Take a daring trek through the abandoned mines, which suddenly becomes an explosive encounter.

(located in Trailblazer Catering): For too long, unsettling cries of miners lost in these coal shafts have tormented the living. Take a daring trek through the abandoned mines, which suddenly becomes an explosive encounter. The Descent (located outside Laff Trakk): Who prowls the dark underground tunnels beneath Hersheypark? Follow her into the depths of decay where the only way out is down…

(located outside Laff Trakk): Who prowls the dark underground tunnels beneath Hersheypark? Follow her into the depths of decay where the only way out is down… Creature Chaos (located in the Amphitheatre): Join Professor Darkstone as he pits you against Pennsylvania’s most fearful and deadly creatures. Don’t worry, they’re in their cages…for now.

(located in the Amphitheatre): Join Professor Darkstone as he pits you against Pennsylvania’s most fearful and deadly creatures. Don’t worry, they’re in their cages…for now. Twisted Darkness (located outside Laff Trakk): Dare to have your tarot read by our twisted fortune teller and be forced into a never-ending carnival of nightmares. Was it real or was it all in your mind?

All Dark Nights haunted houses contain loud sounds, low lighting, special effects, and sudden movements. Children under the age of 13 may find these houses too intense. Parental discretion and guidance are advised.







Tickets

A general admission ticket or a 2022 season pass is required to enter Hersheypark Halloween. As stated above, the scare zones are free to experience.

However, the Dark Nights Haunted House Attractions are NOT included with a season pass or general admission ticket. These tickets have to be purchased separately or as part of a bundle.

Guests are encouraged to purchase the Dark Nights add-on in advance on Hersheypark.com to guarantee availability as tickets are limited. They can also purchase the add-on in person at Ticketing Services if availability remains for the date of the visit. Guests will have to choose a specific date for the Dark Nights add-on.

Wristband Required for Haunted Houses

Each person who has access to the haunted houses needs to redeem an HPGO wristband. These can be picked up at self-serve kiosks which are available through the park. You can also visit the HPGO building next to the Skyrush pathway.

These wristbands are also used to purchase the Dark Nights Fast Track option. More information can be found here.

Accessibility

As stated above, all guests must have a Dark Nights add-on ticket to enter each of the houses. There is a detailed accessibility information page that can be found here.

Guests that are using an electronic wheelchair or an ECV must transfer to a manual wheelchair before experiencing the following attractions: Haunted Coal Mine, The Descent, and Twisted Darkness. These wheelchairs are complementary and will be given prior to entering the queue.

Only guests who have qualifying accommodation needs will be able to access the Dark Nights haunted attractions through the designated accessible entrances if they are enrolled in the attractions accessibility program and have an attractions accessibility boarding pass.

Dark Nights are only one part of Hersheypark Halloween. See a sneak peek of what is new for this year by clicking here.