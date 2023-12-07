HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM)– Classic rock legends will be bringing their upcoming tour to central Pennsylvania and tickets are soon going on sale.

Hersheypark Stadium will be the venue for Def Leppard and Journey’s upcoming tour in the summer of 2024, a news release reads. They will also be joined by the Steve Miller band.

Tickets for the show on July 25, go on sale next Friday, Dec. 15, and can be bought online through Ticketmaster’s website.

Def Leppard and Journey are two of the most iconic rock bands of the 70s and 80s.

“Pour Some Sugar On Me,” “Hysteria,” “Photography,” and “Rock of Ages” are just some of the classic hits that British rock band Def Leppard delivered over the years. Worldwide, Def Leppard has sold more than 100,000,000 records and two of their albums, Pyromania and Hysteria, are Diamond status.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Journey has 25 Gold and Platinum albums and globally they have sold almost 100,000,000 albums. “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Separate Ways,” and “Wheel In the Sky,” are just some of their timeless hits.

More information about their upcoming performance in Hershey can be found online at Hersheypark Stadium’s website.