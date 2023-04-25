HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Theatre announced on Tuesday, April 25 that Derek Hough will be bringing his show, Symphony of Dance, to the historic venue.

The live dance show scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. features Hayley Erbert on their first national tour in four years and features all-new choreography.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The show is said to be a journey through a fusion of music and dance, with many different genres being showcased.

More information regarding the show can be found on the Hershey Entertainment website. Tickets will be going on sale on Friday, April 28.

The tour begins on Sept. 28 in Las Vegas and will also be performed in cities such as Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Boston.