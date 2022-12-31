DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Derry Township is remaining residents that certain roadways will be closed to traffic this afternoon and evening in and around the square in Hershey on Saturday.

Police state that Park Avenue (SR0743) from Chocolate Avenue to East Derry Road already closed at 10:00 am today and will remain closed until 3:00 am, Jan. 1, 2023. Local traffic will still be able to get to residences on Park Avenue and Trinidad.

At 7:00 pm, Chocolate Avenue (SR 0422) will be closed from Homestead Road to Linden Road and Cocoa Avenue (SR0743) will be closed from Caracas Avenue to Chocolate Avenue. This closure will remain in effect until about 1:30 am.

During the closures, motorists and commercial drivers normally using SR 422 are encouraged to use SR 322/Governor Road from Hockersville Road to Homestead Road to avoid the closures.

The downtown parking garages can be accessed from Ridge Road off Chocolate Avenue.