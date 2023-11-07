HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Disney on Ice is making its return to Hershey in March 2024.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse will be taking guests on an adventure with Disney on Ice presents Into The Magic. The show will feature characters from Moana, Frozen, Coco, Beauty and the Beast, and others characters.

The show will be making its stop at the Giant Center in Hershey between March 28 and March 31, 2024, for seven performances:

Thursday, March 28 at 7 p.m.

Friday, March 29 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 30 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 31 at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Information can be found here. Tickets are planning to go on sale on Nov. 14.