HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — If you live in Central Pennsylvania, chances are you’ve been to at least one concert or event at the Hersheypark Stadium.
The size and location of the stadium makes it a perfect venue choice for many artists and concert goers-a-like. Not only will you get to enjoy an amazing concert, but you’ll also get to explore Hershey and all it has to offer.
You’ll meet many locals at these concerts; however, people will make it a point to travel to Hershey, especially if it is a show, they really like. Back in 2014 while attending Bruno Mars’ The Moonshine Jungle Tour at Hersheypark Stadium, I met someone who traveled all the way from Alaska, mostly for the show but also to explore the city.
According to concertarchives.org, Hersheypark Stadium has mostly Rock concerts, with Pop concerts trailing closely behind. The venue has hosted a total of 2,970 rock concerts, 2,707 pop concerts, 2,372 pop rock concerts, 1,595 dance-pop concerts, and 1,481 alternative concerts.
Hersheypark Stadium has had a maximum of 18 concerts a year, occurring in both 2008 and 2016. In 2020, there was only one concert, which was Santana and Earth, Wind, & Fire.
According to an article posted by Hersheypark Stadium in 2018, the stadium rated what they deemed to be some of the best acts that took place on the stage before it was replaced in 2018.
Do you remember any of these concerts?
- Outlaw Festival
- Zac Brown Band
- Florida Georgia Line
- Jason Aldean
- Mixtape Festival
- Dixie Chicks
- Twenty One Pilots
- Maroon 5
- Luke Bryan
- Jimmy Buffett
- Bruno Mars
- One Direction
- Farm Aid
- Dave Matthews Band
- Def Leppard/Poison
- Journey
- Blink-182
- NSYNC
- Rihanna & Kesha
- Train
- Lynryd Skynyrd and Kid Rock
- Aerosmith and Kiss
The stage at the Hersheypark Stadium was replaced by a new one in 2018 and since then many more big names in music have performed there. Have you seen any?
- Harry Styles
- Kendrick Lamar
- Janet Jackson
- Kesha and Macklemore
- Fall Out Boy
- Hootie & the Blowfish
- Backstreet Boys
- Luke Bryan
- Blink-182
- Santana and Earth, Wind, & Fire
- Jonas Brothers
- Green Day
- Guns N’ Roses
- Lady Gaga
This year, there are many big acts coming to the stage. You can click here to view a full list.
Hersheypark Stadium has been hosting concerts, sporting events, and more since May of 1939.