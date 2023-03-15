HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — If you live in Central Pennsylvania, chances are you’ve been to at least one concert or event at the Hersheypark Stadium.

The size and location of the stadium makes it a perfect venue choice for many artists and concert goers-a-like. Not only will you get to enjoy an amazing concert, but you’ll also get to explore Hershey and all it has to offer.

You’ll meet many locals at these concerts; however, people will make it a point to travel to Hershey, especially if it is a show, they really like. Back in 2014 while attending Bruno Mars’ The Moonshine Jungle Tour at Hersheypark Stadium, I met someone who traveled all the way from Alaska, mostly for the show but also to explore the city.

According to concertarchives.org, Hersheypark Stadium has mostly Rock concerts, with Pop concerts trailing closely behind. The venue has hosted a total of 2,970 rock concerts, 2,707 pop concerts, 2,372 pop rock concerts, 1,595 dance-pop concerts, and 1,481 alternative concerts.

Hersheypark Stadium has had a maximum of 18 concerts a year, occurring in both 2008 and 2016. In 2020, there was only one concert, which was Santana and Earth, Wind, & Fire.

According to an article posted by Hersheypark Stadium in 2018, the stadium rated what they deemed to be some of the best acts that took place on the stage before it was replaced in 2018.

Do you remember any of these concerts?

Outlaw Festival

Zac Brown Band

Florida Georgia Line

Jason Aldean

Mixtape Festival

Dixie Chicks

Twenty One Pilots

Maroon 5

Luke Bryan

Jimmy Buffett

Bruno Mars

One Direction

Farm Aid

Dave Matthews Band

Def Leppard/Poison

Journey

Blink-182

NSYNC

Rihanna & Kesha

Train

Lynryd Skynyrd and Kid Rock

Aerosmith and Kiss

The stage at the Hersheypark Stadium was replaced by a new one in 2018 and since then many more big names in music have performed there. Have you seen any?

Harry Styles

Kendrick Lamar

Janet Jackson

Kesha and Macklemore

Fall Out Boy

Hootie & the Blowfish

Backstreet Boys

Luke Bryan

Blink-182

Santana and Earth, Wind, & Fire

Jonas Brothers

Green Day

Guns N’ Roses

Lady Gaga

This year, there are many big acts coming to the stage. You can click here to view a full list.

Hersheypark Stadium has been hosting concerts, sporting events, and more since May of 1939.