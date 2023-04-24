HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Theatre announced on Monday, April 24 that Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson will be coming to the Theatre.

Dr. Tyson will be making an appearance on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m. regarding “Search For Life in the Universe”

Beginning with Mars, Tyson will review the effort in the search for habitable planets, water, and life in the cosmos. It will then culminate in the search for intelligent life, and whether or not it already exists on Earth.

Tickets and more information can be found here. Tickets will be on sale starting on April 28.

Tyson is the recipient of 21 honorary doctorates and the NASA Distinguished Public Service Medal, the highest award given by NASA to a non-government citizen.