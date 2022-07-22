HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Comedy trick-shot team Dude Perfect will be at the Giant Center in Hershey this weekend as part of their That’s Happy Summer Tour.

The one night show is on July 23 as part of the east coast stretch of the tour that includes Pittsburgh and Newark this week.

Tickets for the show range from $134-$213 on Ticketmaster and additional packages for the 7 p.m. show are available on the tour website.

Dude Perfect is a five-team group that began with a camera performing trick shots and comedy. They began in 2009 and after 10 years began going on tour breaking world records and completing over-the-top challenges.