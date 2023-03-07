HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Rock band Falling In Reverse will be bringing “The Popular Monstour” tour to the GIANT Center this summer.

The platinum-selling rock band will be performing at the GIANT Center in Hershey on Thursday, June 29 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

Falling In Reverse’s summer tour will feature Ice Nine Kills. Slaughter to Prevail and Catch Your Breath will also be joining the bands for a thrilling night of hard rock in Hershey.

The band is led by singer Ronnie Radke and was formed back in 2008. Since then, the group has become a mainstay of the Warped Tour scene.

Falling In Reverse has popular hits such as “Zombified” and “Popular Monster.”