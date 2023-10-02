HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Rock band Foo Fighters have announced they will be bringing their Everything or Nothing at All Tour to Hershey in 2024.

According to Live Nation, the newly announced line of the tour will make a stop at Hersheypark Stadium on Tuesday, July 24. Special guests include The Hives and Amyl and The Sniffers.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Oct. 6. Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Oct. 5 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

More information about the tour and the show can be found here.

Their 11th album But Here We Are stacked up “Best of 2023 So Far” accolades. The singles Rescued and Under You cemented the band’s tally of more No. 1s than any other artist on Rock and Alternative Radio.