HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Milton Hershey School officials will reopen Founders Hall to the public on Monday.

It has been closed for the past five years due to construction and renovations. To celebrate, there was a ribbon cutting ceremony held on Saturday for students, parents as well as sponsors.

There are five main exhibits that are featured in the building.

“We have pillars that basically feature students telling different aspects of the school experience. We have an area for alumni called ‘Spartan Memories’ where you can see photos and activities for the last 114 years of the school,” Mike Kinney, manager of community relations of Milton Hershey School.

Founders hall will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.