(WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes made a large donation without dancing all night long.

Four Diamonds received a check for $100,000 at Penn State Children’s Hospital in Hershey on Tuesday. The money came from West Shore Homes and Miter Brands as part of their second annual Giving Thanks campaign.

Four Diamonds raises money to help families with children fighting cancer

“Making sure they have access to superior care at our children’s hospital. And making sure they get that care regardless of the cost,” Four Diamonds Executive Director Suzanne Graney said.

In February, Penn State’s THON will host its weekend dance marathon, which will raise millions of dollars for Four Diamonds.