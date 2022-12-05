HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harlem Globetrotters announced that they will be coming to the Giant Center in Hershey next year.

The group will be performing on March 5, 2023, at 3 p.m. Ticket information can be found here.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Globetrotters will be going head-to-head against the Washington Generals. According to a press release from Hershey Entertainment and Resorts, the show will contain fantastic basketball skills, outrageous athleticism, and a non-stop good time.

This is one of many shows that the Globetrotters will perform in Pennsylvania next year.

The Globetrotters will also be making stops in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, State College, and Reading next year.