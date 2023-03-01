HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Company has announced that limited edition Hershey’s SHE bars are returning to store shelves for a third year to celebrate International Women’s History Month and International Woman’s Day.

For this year’s release, Hershey’s and non-profit partner Girls on the Run came together to create the 200+ adjectives featured on the chocolate bars by asking Girls on The Run coaches and participants to describe an impactful woman in their lives.

“We are excited to reintroduce the Hershey’s SHE bars in new, meaningful ways as part of Hershey’s larger commitment to supporting women and girls this Women’s History Month and every month. This bar, with 200+ thoughtful adjectives created with our partner’s Girls on the Run, reminds us to take a moment to honor the women and girls who inspire us daily. We hope to spark meaningful, heartwarming connections by giving a SHE bar to someone who has played an important role in your life,” Hershey’s brand manager Katie DeCapria said.

In addition to the collaboration, customers can find the Girls on the Run logo on the SHE bar packaging and scan the QR code that appears on the back of the bar to learn more about the mission of celebrating all women and girls.

“Limitless, resilient, bold, and fierce are just a few of the powerful words that came from our members’ and the real stories about the women and girls in their lives,” said Elizabeth Kunz, CEO of Girls on the Run. “Joining forces with Hershey’s to celebrate the incredible and inspirational women and girls around us is integral to our program. It’s an honor to see our organization’s heartfelt input on the new Hershey’s SHE bar.”

Limited-edition Hershey’s SHE bars will be available nationwide starting in March in four unique wrappers in both a 1.55-ounce standard bar and a 4.4-ounce XL bar, while supplies last.