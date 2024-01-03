HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Company has announced that they will be featuring Snoopy on its famous Hershey Kisses products.

Hershey announced the partnership on Wednesday, Jan. 3 with the new Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolates with Snoopy & Friends Foils and Heart Box. The product will feature the Peanuts characters on 18 different pink and red foils.

“Since premiering in 1950, the Peanuts comic strips have celebrated heartwarming and loving friendships through the eyes of Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and the rest of the gang,” said Scott Shillet, VP, of Global Hardlines & Promotions at Peanuts. “Bringing this collaboration to life with Hershey for Snoopy fans of all ages, via a beloved product like Hershey’s Kisses, is the perfect way to add a little sweetness to the Valentine’s Day season.”

Other products that Hershey announced for Valentine’s Day include Cadbury Caramello Miniatures, A Reese’s Giant Heart Box, and more.

No matter how you plan on celebrating Valentine’s Day, or who you plan on celebrating it with, our Valentine’s Day products are guaranteed to make the day a little sweeter,” said Brian Jones, senior associate brand manager, Valentine’s Day, at The Hershey Company. “From fan favorites like our returning Hershey’s Kisses Chocolate Dipped Strawberry candies and innovations like our Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolates with Snoopy & Friends Foils, our lineup makes every moment more loveable.”

The Valentine’s Day candies will be available for a limited time only starting Jan. 2024.