HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hershey’s Chocolate World has announced they will be holding a sensory-friendly night, where guests can experience multiple attractions.

The event will be taking place on Tuesday, Oct. 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Guests will be able to experience the free Hershey’s Chocolate Tour ride with reduced audio and is wheelchair accessible.

The Hershey’s Unwrapped experience will be performed at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. with reduced thematics, dimmed lighting, and relaxed theatre rules so guests enter leave, and move around. Tablets and electronic devices will also be permitted for therapeutic assistance. The cost for this experience.

The Create Your Own Candy Bar experience will also be available with a caretaker companion pass for special needs guests.

The Susquehanna Services Dogs will also be at the event, retail and food discounts as well as photos with Hershey Characters.

More information can be found by clicking here.

