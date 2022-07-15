DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Company announced on Thursday, July 15 plans to build a new facility located in Derry Township, Dauphin County.

According to Senior Communications Director Allison Kleinfelter, the company is currently in the concept phases of the project and is still working through internal and external approvals, and is building the facility to expand manufacturing capacity and capabilities.

The company presented information to Derry Township Officials on Thursday evening.

The facility is expected to be 250,000 square feet and will be built on Route 422. The land that the facility will be built on surrounds the old Friendly’s restaurant and is adjacent to both the West Hershey Plant and the Resses’s plant. It also will be next to the company’s technical center.

There is no word on what the facility will specialize in at this time.

The company expects to announce more information about the facility about the project sometime in the fall.