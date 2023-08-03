HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM)– A Midstate firefighter is facing multiple charges for reportedly committing sexual crimes against a minor at the fire department.

According to police, firefighter Michael Blouch, 19, of Lebanon County faces charges for a sexual assault incident that allegedly happened Wednesday at the Hershey Fire Department.

Michael Blouch, 19, mug, via Derry Township Police

Felony charges that include involuntary deviate sexual intercourse – person less than 16 years of age, unlawful contact with minor, statutory sexual assault, and corruption of minors have been filed against Blouch, according to online court documents.

Details about the assault were not released by police, abc27 News is working to obtain the charging documents.

Blouch is currently out on unsecured bail that was set at $50,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 15.