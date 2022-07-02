HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Fourth of July weekends means barbeques and fireworks, and there is no shortage of that at the Sweetest Place on Earth, Hershey, Pennsylvania.

The annual Hershey Fireworks Display is happening on Sunday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m. The fireworks happen across from the park on Hersheypark Drive. You do not have to be in the park to enjoy them and the pyrotechnics can be seen from miles in all directions.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

If you are heading to Hersheypark this weekend, be sure to give yourself extra time. Crowds on holiday weekends tend to be heavier than on other weeks in the summer. Plan ahead and get to the gate early to maximize the fun!

Hersheypark guests can enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet called the Star-Spangled Picnic. This picnic is open to all guests and is located in the catering area near the Fahrenheit roller coaster, The menu has multiple salads, sides, barbeque entrees, and plenty of desserts. Adult Tickets are $19.50 and Children’s Tickets are $13.50. You can buy tickets for the picnic by clicking here.

If you are in Hershey, but not visiting the park, you can visit The Hotel Hershey for live music and food and drinks on the veranda overlooking Hershey. From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. guests can grab dinner from a grab-and-go picnic buffet of Fourth of July favorites such as pulled pork, mac and cheese, and more. From 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., guests can enjoy patriotic music, and then enjoy the Hershey fireworks from the veranda at 9:30!

The Hotel Hershey event is first-come, first-served, and reservations are not accepted.

If you are stopping at The Hershey Story Museum, you can create your own Yankee Doodle Chocolate Bars During this 45-minute class available at select times between 10 a.m. and 5:15 p.m., museum guests can try their hand at chocolate pouring and decorating as they mold a milk chocolate bar and top it off with red, white and blue candy sprinkles to create their own edible American flag. Tickets are limited and admission to the museum is required.

If you are lost on what to do this weekend, Hershey will definitely have you covered to have the sweetest Fourth of July ever!