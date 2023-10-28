HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – It was perfect weather to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Hershey Fresh Market.

There was live music, a costume contest, and cupcake decorating.

The market in downtown Hershey is a hub of local vendors offering fresh produce and unique products.

Lisa Shull, manager of Hershey Fresh Market said, “I think it’s just really to see all of the community come in together to enjoy the vendors, we’ve got so many great food vendors upstairs, and then at the lower level we have a lot of great produce and different people selling all their goods.”

The market is open from Thursday through Saturday.