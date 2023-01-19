HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hershey gardens announced on Thursday that they will be introducing a series of guided winter highlight walks, as well as a new eco-fiction book club series.

The Winter Highlight Walks are scheduled for Jan. 28, Feb. 26, and March 28, and will run from 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. Guests are invited to participate in the guided walks to observe and enjoy the gardens during winter and the changes that each of the three months brings to the area.

The walks are included in admission to the gardens and are weather permitting.

In addition to the walks, there is also an Eco-Fiction Book Club that is being introduced. The series will focus on works that reflect connections between humans and nature as well as the environment.

As quoted in the release, below are the dates and books for the book club:

“Flight Behavior” by Barbara Kingsolver Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

“Birds of a Lesser Paradise” by Megan Mayhew Berman Friday, May 12, 2023 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

“When There Were Wolves” by Charlotte McConaghy Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

“The Bear” by Andrew Krivak Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.



Participants are encouraged to read each month’s selection before the discussion. Registration is required, and you asked to contact Vera Kolstrom at 717-508-5970 or by emailing her at velkolstrom@hersheygardens.org.