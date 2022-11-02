HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hershey Gardens has announced its holiday activities and experiences for the 2022 holiday season.

According to a release, the gardens welcome the holiday season with a festive exhibit of decorated Christmas trees, an appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus, children’s crafts, and more.

As quoted in the release, some of the holiday offerings include:

The Christmas Tree Showcase

Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily (closed Thanksgiving and Christmas Day)

Included in admission

In the spirit of the season, the Milton & Catherine Hershey Conservatory will showcase eight 8-foot decorated trees, with a 14-foot poinsettia tree taking center stage. Each Fraser fir will be decorated by a different local designer and feature a variety of decorating styles and themes. Families will also have the option of purchasing a special pair of glasses ($2) that help them to see something special in the tree lights.

The Garden Cottage will also feature a “Cozy Christmas” display of holiday trees decorated with ornaments made by local students

Crafty Christmas Creations

Nov. 19, 20, 26, and 27; Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, and 31, 2022; and Jan. 1, 2023

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Included in admission

Families can stop in at the Education Center, located in The Children’s Garden, for holiday craft making.

Visit with Santa & Mrs. Claus

Sunday, Dec. 11, and Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022

11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Included in admission

Kids can visit Santa and Mrs. Claus in the Milton & Catherine Hershey Conservatory.

For a complete listing of events, click here.

Hershey Gardens is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with the following exceptions