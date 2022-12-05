HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — ‘Tis the season for holiday spirit! Hershey Gardens has much to offer while also keeping the community in mind.

Hershey Gardens’ Christmas tree display is just one of many activities for families this holiday season. Eight trees, all decorated by local businesses in the Midstate, are surrounding a 14-foot poinsettia tree.

“It is a great photo op for families,” said Rebecca Lawrence, the manager of education and public programs at Hershey Gardens.

The annual tree designs are done by returning businesses, friends of other businesses, and community designers that offer to decorate themselves.

The tree display is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 7 days a week except on Christmas day. It closes early on Christmas Eve and runs through Jan. 1.

Find tickets online here.

Other activities include crafts for families to enjoy every weekend from 10-2, student-decorated Christmas trees in the garden cottage, and Santa (plus Mrs. Claus will make a special trip from the North Pole on Dec. 11 and 17).