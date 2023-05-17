HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hershey has announced its latest flavor of Kit Kat to help ring in the summer season.

Kit Kat Churro will bring the signature churro taste with the crunch of a Kit Kat bar. The confection will feature a buttery churro-flavored crème with sugar mixed in.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We love seeing fans’ responses to our limited-edition Kit Kat flavors – especially one as universally loved as churros,” said Alex Herzog, Associate Kit Kat Brand Manager. “We hope that every bite of the buttery, churro flavor and familiar crispy crunch of our wafers unlocks memories of the delightful experience of enjoying freshly baked churros from the boardwalk stand, amusement park, or the local fair.”

This flavor joins a list of previously released limited edition flavors such as blueberry muffin, birthday cake, and lemon crisp Kit Kats.

Kit Kat Churro will be available just in time for National Churro Day on June 6. The company says it will be available in the standard, king, and snack size varieties.