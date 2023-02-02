HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) – Hershey Co. on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter net income of $396.3 million.

The Hershey, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a profit of $1.92 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.02 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.78 per share.

The chocolate bar and candy maker posted revenue of $2.65 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.58 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.64 billion, or $7.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.42 billion.

Hershey expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.29 to $9.46 per share.