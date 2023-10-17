HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hershey Company is responding to claims that a contest may be violating state and federal laws.

Reese’s is offering a sweepstakes with ads on its peanut butter cups that read “you could win $25,000” and in smaller print says, “see details inside.”

However, consumers say when they opened the package, the small print reads “no purchase necessary to win.”

In response, The Hershey Company says its website contains full details on the promotion and that stores should have signs explaining it.