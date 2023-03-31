HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Derry Township Police Department, a part of Fishburn Road in Hershey will be closed for the next several hours as gas and power utilities take place.

At 6:38 a.m. on March 31, police reported that Fishburn Road is closed between Cocoa Avenue and Sand Hill Road for a roadway hazard.

Courtesy of 511PA

Hazards were caused by sinkholes that affected gas and power utilities on the roadway. PA American Water Co., PPL and PennDOT are currently on the scene making repairs, police say.

According to the Derry Township Police Department, the road could be closed for the next several hours.