HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hershey Company says seasonally packaged candy “may be more limited” on store shelves in the final weeks of the holiday season.

According to a statement from The Hershey Company, the possibility of a limited amount of seasonal candy is due to high sales during the Halloween season.

The Hershey Company did produce more Halloween candy this year compared to previous years, according to Allison Kleinfelter of The Hershey Company.

“Like every season over the past few years, sell through at retail remains high with people purchasing candy, décor and other seasonal items earlier and more often. As a result, seasonally packaged candy may be more limited on shelf as we get to the final week of the season. Fortunately the same great brands in snack sizes are available to help fill trick-or-treat bags and buckets.” Allison Kleinfelter, The Hershey Company

During a July quarterly earnings call, officials with The Hershey Company said pandemic-induced supply-chain disruptions and the war in Ukraine limited supplies of ingredients such as cocoa and edible oil.

“Seasonal consumer engagement is expected to remain high, and we expect high single-digit sales growth for both our Halloween and Holiday seasons. Despite this strong growth, we will not be able to fully meet consumer demand due to capacity constraints,” said Michele Buck, the president and CEO of the Hershey Company during the July call.

The decision to devote the production lines to keeping shelves stocked in non-holiday periods, knowing that it could mean a candy shortage come Halloween, was a difficult one, Buck said.

“That was a choice that we needed to make. We had opportunity to deliver more Halloween, but we weren’t able to supply that. We were really producing—we begin producing Halloween back in the Spring, and that’s really when we needed to make these key decisions on what we were going to produce,” Buck said during the Q&A portion of the July phone call.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Kleinfelter says the earnings call comments were “misinterpreted as we discussed balancing production of limited release Halloween packaging and everyday candy packaging.”