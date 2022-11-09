HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Story Museum has announced its list of activities for the upcoming holiday season.

Some of the activities include a friendly indoor snowball fight and holiday-themed chocolate lab classes.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

As quoted from the press release, below is a list of activities that the museum is offering:

Little Elves Workshop at The Hershey Story Museum

Nov. 19, 20, and 25-27; Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, and 26-31, 2022

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kids will journey through “Little Elves Workshop” and use chocolate clay, icing and ribbon to fashion an ornament. Children can also try out some vintage toys, and the whole family can pose in front of a snowy Hershey scene for holiday photo opportunities. The cost is $8 per ornament; adults may accompany children at no charge.

Sensory Friendly Little Elves Workshop at The Hershey Story Museum

Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 .

. 9-10 a.m.

This workshop is designated for guests with autism or other sensory-related sensitivities. To help guests prepare for their visit, a social story is available on HersheyStory.org under the Nov. 19 event calendar listing “Sensory Friendly Little Elves Workshop.” Children can also try out some vintage toys, and the whole family can pose in front of a snowy Hershey scene for a holiday photo op. $8 per ornament; adults may accompany children at no charge.

Snowball Saturday at The Hershey Story Museum.

Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 .

. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friendly indoor snowball fights are the centerpiece of this holiday event. In addition, kids can visit with a snowman and listen to stories about wintertime fun. This event is free of charge.

New Year’s Eve Countdown at The Hershey Story Museum

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Families are invited to celebrate the New Year throughout the day at The Hershey Story Museum. Kids can make some noise with “bubble-wrap stomps,” being held at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. Activities take place on the museum patio, weather permitting. This event is free of charge.