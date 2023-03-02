HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Tanger Outlets officially announced earlier today that they have finally opened their new Nike retail location.

After months of waiting, it is finally here – the new Nike store’s grand opening was announced earlier today, according to a Facebook post by the Tanger Outlets.

The new Nike retail store at the Hershey Tanger Outlets is located at Suite 137, which can be found next to the Calvin Klein store front, located near the entrance on Northeast Drive.

The Hershey Tanger Outlets are located at 46 Outlet Square, and their hours of operation are: